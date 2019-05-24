More severe weather could be on the way tonight. Here's what you need to know.

hello

A band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to move in to the area Friday evening with the potential to bring large hail and damaging winds, the National Weather Service is reporting.

The damaging storms are expected to move into northern Illinois late this afternoon, but are most likely expected to hit Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties this evening.

Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats.

These storms also have the potential to produce tornadoes.

Those thunderstorms are also be capable of producing torrential rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, which could result in flash flooding and cause rivers to rise, officials said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for northern Illinois through Saturday morning.