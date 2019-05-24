Meeting Tuesday for roundabout at Route 20 and Reinking Road

COURTESY OF TROTTER ASSOCIATES, INCA plan for a roundabout at Route 20 and Reinking Road at the border between Pingree Grove and Elgin would mitigate a sharp curve there.

The city of Elgin and the village of Pingree Grove will hold an informational meeting Tuesday to discuss and get feedback on a plan for a roundabout at Route 20 and Reinking Road.

The roundabout would be intended to mitigate the sharp curve at that intersection, which is at the border between Elgin and Pingree Grove. Both municipalities approved the concept three years ago.

The project is estimated at $3.5 million, Elgin Community Development Director Marc Mylott said. The city is seeking a $2.8 million grant paid by Federal Highway Administration funds, he said. The grant requires a match of just under $700,000, which would be split equally between the city and Shodeen Group, the developer of the yet-to-be-built Pingree Creek subdivision alongside the intersection, he said.

Elgin and Shodeen also are splitting $340,000 for phase I engineering and right of way acquisition costs, Mylott said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over Route 20, has to approve the final plan.

Steve Cieslica of Trotter and Associates Inc., the project's consulting firm for Shodeen, said that if all proceeds along expected timelines, construction would start in 2022 and last a year.

The sharp curve at that intersection has been the site of several accidents over the years, including the rollover crash of a semitrailer truck that killed the driver's 12-year-old daughter in April 2015.

The informational meeting is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pingree Grove's village hall, 14N042 Reinking Road.