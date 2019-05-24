Dax a hero dog finalist:

Lake County Sheriff police dog Dax made it to the final round of voting for the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Award. Dax began his sheriff's career nearly four years ago, and has been directly responsible for tracking and successfully apprehending more than 70 suspects, authorities said. He has also tracked and located dozens of missing or endangered children and adults and been used for more than 100 narcotic searches resulting in more than 17 kilos of cocaine, heroin and other narcotics seized, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, approximately $750,000 in currency, dozens of firearms, and seized vehicles, authorities said. Dax is in need of the Chicago area's votes to go from finalist to winner of this year's national award. People are eligible to vote once a day until July 18. To vote for Dax, log in at http://herodogawards.org/dog/dax-2019/