Chicago man arrested at Arlington Heights area hotel on prostitution charge

Gabriel Johnson, 31, of Chicago, charged with promoting prostitution and being an armed habitual criminal.

A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged with promoting prostitution and being an armed habitual criminal after being arrested with a loaded gun at an Arlington Heights area hotel following an undercover Cook County Sheriff's Police vice unit investigation, authorities said in a news release.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, the vice unit learned during an undercover operation that a man, later identified as Gabriel Johnson, was profiting from acts of prostitution by a 24-year-old woman, the release said.

After investigators took the woman into custody at the hotel, Johnson arrived and was ordered to get on the ground after a gun was seen in his waistband, the release said. Investigators recovered a loaded, 9 mm semi-automatic weapon.

Johnson, of the 1100 block of North Leclaire Avenue, was charged with promoting prostitution and being an armed habitual criminal. He also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond was set at $150,000 during an appearance Friday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows courthouse. He is due in court again Tuesday in Chicago on the unlawful use of a weapon charge and June 13 in Rolling Meadows on the new charges.

The woman was not charged and was offered victim services through the sheriff's office.