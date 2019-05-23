Why a suburban veteran volunteers every month at the Vietnam Memorial in D.C.

hello

Paul Baffico, founder and president of the Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation, is greeted by young patrons at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire during an event there. Courtesy of Vernon Area Public Library

Lake Bluff resident Paul Baffico, who volunteers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., each month, founded a nonprofit group to help veterans and their families in the suburbs. Daily Herald file photo, 2012

Paul Baffico served in the Army and saw combat during the Vietnam War. Since returning, he's found solace in helping other veterans, including as a volunteer docent at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Paul Baffico

Lake Bluff resident Paul Baffico is reflected in the walls of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Paul Baffico

Once a month since 2006, Vietnam War veteran Paul Baffico has traveled from his Lake Bluff home to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to volunteer as a docent.

He talks to visitors about the design elements of the name-covered, granite wall. He helps them understand the history of the war. And -- most importantly to Baffico -- he assists other Vietnam veterans deal with what he called the "emotional shock of recall."

"It is a sacred place of healing for me," said Baffico, 73, a former executive with Sears and the Western Auto Supply Co.

Baffico served in Vietnam as a communication platoon leader with the Army's 101st Airborne Division from 1970 to 1971. A lieutenant who received the Silver Star and other decorations, Baffico was haunted by the war and the memories of five men who died in combat under his command.

Baffico makes the trips to the memorial -- 149 so far -- to honor them.

"It is the most important element of my healing," he said. "After spending 35 years being told to forget it or to get over it, the wall helps me realize I was changed forever when they were killed."

Baffico helps fellow veterans in the suburbs, too.

In 2010, he founded a nonprofit group called the Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation. Based in Grayslake, the group connects veterans with each other and provides confidential assistance to them and their families.

The organization addresses issues including post-traumatic stress, domestic violence, legal problems, substance abuse, grief and homelessness.

Baffico said he created the group to give back to the veteran community and share what he's learned.

"There is much to pass on," Baffico said. "Volunteer work and serving the veteran population is a way for me to live with my memories in a positive way."

To volunteer with the Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation, call Mike Maguire at (847) 986-4622.

To volunteer at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, visit the National Park Service website at nps.gov/nama/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

• Do you know of veterans helping other veterans, doing good things for their community or who have an interesting story to tell? Share your story at veterans@dailyherald.com.