Trial date set for Wisconsin man accused of causing explosion during drunken rage

A Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, man is scheduled to go to trial June 24 on accusations he set a diesel-fuel storage tank on fire in Antioch during a drunken rage.

John J. Nolan, 32, pleaded not guilty to arson and criminal damage to property charges for damaging the diesel tank about 4 a.m. on April 7 in the 42900 block of Noth Pedersen Lane. Nolan was arrested April 25 after an investigation, authorities said.

Homeowners gave police video surveillance that showed a man entering the property and damaging items on the lawn, authorities said. The man in the video then set fire to the diesel fuel in the tank and ran just before the tank ignited and exploded.

Authorities said in a previous news release that Nolan said he damaged and set fire to the tank because he was angry that he was unsuccessful in asking someone out on a date that night.

He remains held in the Lake County jail on $100,000 bail. His next court date is May 31.