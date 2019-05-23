Lincolnshire library wants patrons' input on possible expansion

hello

Vernon Area Public Library officials are inviting patrons to a pair of open houses next month to discuss expansion and renovation options.

"By knowing where the community wants us to end up, we can make sure that any work we do heads in that direction," library spokeswoman Catherine Savage said.

The 90-minute meetings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 8 and 7 p.m. June 10 at the library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Architectural consultants, library employees and board members will attend.

Officials also plan to collect feedback online at vapld.info/facilityplan, although that page isn't yet ready for the public.

Vernon Area primarily serves patrons from Lincolnshire, Prairie View, Buffalo Grove, Long Grove, Riverwoods and Vernon Hills.

Moved by growing usage, the library board hired architects with StudioGC earlier this year to come up with facility options.

The firm said the 53,700-square-foot library has fewer public meeting rooms and study rooms than other area libraries. It also said an 11,750-square-foot annex behind the library is not ideal for public or staff use and that maintaining both buildings is inefficient.

Additionally, engineering consultants have identified more than $5.8 million in repair and replacement projects that likely would be needed over the next decade, such as parking lot repaving and improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Officials are considering demolishing the annex, which was built in the 1970s, and expanding the primary building, which opened in 1993.

Other possibilities include reconfiguring the library's interior, remodeling the annex and constructing a usable structure that would connect the main building and annex.

Library officials also have a list of facility improvements requested by patrons, such as adding a drive-up window or building more study rooms.

"Library managers and trustees think that as long as work is being done, the library should also deliver some of the improvements that visitors have asked for," Trustee Jon Passman said in a Facebook group this week. "We need your input -- which items are the most important?"

Many people responded to Passman's query. One said the library needs more space for tutoring sessions. Another said a drive-though window "would be amazing."

A different person balked at the idea of taxpayers' funding any improvements.

A timeline hasn't been proposed, nor have a budget or financing options.

"If a referendum becomes part of the picture, we'll need to reassess public sentiment about that," Savage said.