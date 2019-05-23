Feder: WBEZ to debut two-hour midday talk show this fall

hello

WBEZ 91.5-FM will launch a new local talk show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday as part of a revised midday lineup this fal

WBEZ 91.5-FM will launch a new local talk show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday as part of a revised midday lineup this fall at the Chicago Public Media news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Host of the new show will be Jenn White, who'll move from "The Morning Shift," which she took over from Tony Sarabia in January. No title or start date have been announced.

"Worldview," the long-running international affairs talk show airing from noon to 1 p.m., will be dropped.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.