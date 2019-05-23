Elgin council majority says 'yes' to RVs, final vote in June

Unless city council members have a last-minute change of heart, the city of Elgin will allow motorized RVs under 25 feet long to park on residential driveways through September.

The city council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to allow the controversial proposal to move forward on a trial basis for the current season only. After that, either the provision expires or the city council can extend it further. The council will cast a final vote at its next meeting June 12.

Council members Corey Dixon, Tish Powell, John Steffen, Baldemar Lopez and Carol Rauschenberger voted "yes," while Rose Martinez, Terry Gavin and Mayor David Kaptain voted "no." Councilman Toby Shaw, who was out of town, told the Daily Herald that he opposes the RV measure.

"I think something like this is reasonable in our neighborhoods," Powell said.

Boats, trailers and nonmotorized RVs and campers would continue to not be allowed on residential driveways, and the 25-foot limit ensures that "mammoth" motorized RVs won't be either, Dixon said.

"This is a tough one ... " Steffen said. "I'm willing to give this a one-season attempt and see what happens, and see what kind of reaction and effect it has. Or not."

Steffen and Powell pointed out some residents also expressed angst when the city council allowed residential pilot programs allowing chicken coops and beekeeping. Neither program caused major complaints.

Martinez disagreed, saying bees and chickens are entirely different. "I'm not against, by no means, RVs or RV people," she said, but she wouldn't be surprised if there were an uptick in complaints, which would burden the code compliance department, she said.

Allowing RVs also is opposed by city staff members and a majority of the planning and zoning commission. The RVs could not be used as living quarters or for storage, and would have to be parked within 3 feet of property lines.

Proponents of the measure presented a petition with more than 150 signatures, saying RVs allows families to enjoy recreational activities.

Those who oppose the measure collected about 100 signatures; they say they want to preserve the character of Elgin's neighborhoods, sight lines and property values. They also worry it will increase parking congestion as people park their vehicles on the street to make way for RVs.

The city council tabled the discussion at the April 24 meeting to allow Lopez to take office May 8 and participate in the discussion. Gavin proposed tabling the issue again given Shaw's absence, but his motion died for lack of a second.

Kaptain said he's spoken with many homeowners associations and their opposition is "unanimous," while residents' support is "minimal."

"In the neighborhoods that already have traffic and parking issues, this is going to be devastating," he said.

Community Development Director Marc Mylott proposed adding a requirement that RV owners pay a $70 fee for each seasonal permit.

The city council also voted 7-1 to allow taxis and pickup trucks up to 12,000 pounds -- the rule now is 8,000 pounds -- to park on driveways. Martinez cast the dissenting vote.