District 62 hires hires principal for Central Elementary School

District 62 hires principal for Central Elementary School

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has hired from within to fill the job of principal at Central Elementary School.

The school board Monday approved hiring Erica Cupuro, currently the student services coordinator, to be the next principal. She replaces Kelly Krueger, who's leaving to be the principal of Iroquois Community School.

"I recognize that I have big shoes to fill, and am up to the challenge," Cupuro said in a news release. "While I have had the privilege to work in every school in District 62 over the past 20 plus years, Central school is near and dear to my heart."

Cupuro also has been a building psychologist, psychology department chairwoman and curriculum coordinator. She completed her internship at Central Elementary School and later served as the school's psychologist.

As a certified personal trainer, Cupuro also has trained students with autism, as exercise has been proven to increase attention, motivation and stamina for students with disabilities.