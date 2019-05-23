Des Plaines approves "hotel-style" senior living community downtown

A senior living community wants to build a $30 million apartment facility for "hotel-style" living in downtown Des Plaines at the former Emergency Nurses Association building, 915 Lee St. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Des Plaines has approved plans for a $30 million "hotel-style" senior living community downtown.

Plum Creek Communities wants to construct apartments connected to the former Emergency Nurses Association building at 915 Lee St. The city council voted unanimously Monday to rezone the property to allow the retirement community to operate at the site.

The existing building will be renovated to contain offices, a dining lounge and recreation space, while a new six-story apartment complex with 100 units will be built off the northeast corner. It will have 52 one-bedroom units and 48 studio units. Each will include a private bathroom and kitchenette with a microwave and mini-refrigerator.

Residents will eat meals in a restaurant-style dining room and the facility will include a bistro and ice cream parlor. Services will include a spa and wellness center, indoor pool and fitness center, resident activities, group outings and a beauty and barber shop.

Additionally, a nurse and doctor will be available on site for appointments.

The company also has a location in Rolling Meadows.

In a letter to the city, Tom Leontios, president of Plum Creek Communities, said developing the facility downtown will allow residents access to shopping, entertainment and dining at local businesses.

"Many aging residents prefer smaller units to continue an independent lifestyle while minimizing the obligations that are associated with owning larger properties," Leontios said.