CLC, Ripon College agreement

The College of Lake County and Ripon College, a private, national liberal arts college based in Ripon, Wisconsin, recently signed a guaranteed transfer admission agreement. CLC students who meet the requirements outlined in the partnership agreement and transfer to Ripon to complete a bachelor's degree will be guaranteed admission. To guarantee admission to Ripon College, applicants must meet certain requirements, including high school graduation, grade-point average of at least 2.0 from the College of Lake County and English proficiency requirements. Students are eligible to transfer into all undergraduate degree programs at Ripon College and must complete a minimum of 32 semester credits at Ripon College. To learn more about CLC's guaranteed transfer admission program, visit www.clcillinois.edu/gta or call (847) 543-2090. CLC students now can choose from 29 institutions that offer guaranteed admission, ensuring a seamless transfer of credit to the four-year colleges and universities.

