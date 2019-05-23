Caputo chosen to become COD's next president

hello

The interim president who has been overseeing daily operations at the College of DuPage is poised to remove the "interim" part of his title.

COD board members on Thursday night agreed to appoint Brian Caputo as the seventh president of the state's largest community college. If he accepts the board's offer, Caputo will be promoted from his interim president role to the permanent position on July 1.

"Following a thorough review and deliberative process, the board has reached a consensus on Dr. Caputo as the best fit to serve as president," COD board Chairman Frank Napolitano said.

Caputo was picked from among three finalists for the position. The other finalists were Johnny Moore, president of Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, West Virginia, and Ken Trzaska, president of Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.

Napolitano said the board is moving to finalize a contract with Caputo and position the college "for the great future that lies ahead."

Trustees will need to take a formal vote to approve an employment agreement with Caputo. That is expected to happen next month.

Thursday night's decision brought to an end a monthslong nationwide search to replace Ann Rondeau, who left the Glen Ellyn-based school at the end of December to accept a post as president of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Caputo has been serving as interim president since Jan. 1. Before being named interim president, the 59-year-old Aurora resident served as COD's vice president of administrative affairs and treasurer.

Napolitano, who also served on COD's presidential search committee, said Caputo stood out as a candidate, in part, because of his familiarity with the college.

"I think he's got unique leadership skills and a great leadership style," said Napolitano, adding that Caputo has a level of integrity.

He said the board "feels very strongly" that Caputo will move the college forward in a positive direction.

During a public forum last week, Caputo said the school's primary focus should be student success.

"When we talk about our plan for future," he said, "student success is the centerpiece. And I believe that we should be a center for unparalleled student success."

Caputo joined COD in March 2017 after serving nearly 19 years as Aurora's chief financial officer and city treasurer.

Caputo holds a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy, a master's in accountancy from DePaul University, and a master's in public administration from Northern Illinois University. He also earned a doctorate from NIU with public administration as a primary area of study.