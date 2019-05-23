Annual Barrington Art Festival this weekend

hello

The annual Barrington Art Festival will be held Memorial Day weekend in the village's downtown.

Staged by Amdur Productions, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. At least 100 juried artists are expected, with food and live music as part of the scene.

Artists scheduled to appear at the festival include Eric Beauchamp, Barbara Benstein, Cindy Cumming, David Fernandez, Rebecca Kay and Jackie Winslow.