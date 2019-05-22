Underwood says border policies resulted in child deaths, draws rebuke

U.S. border agents have temporarily closed the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, after a 16-year-old died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility. Associated Press/2018

Rep. Lauren Underwood received a rebuke from her own committee members Wednesday stemming from comments some GOP representatives interpreted as accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials of murdering children.

In an interview, Underwood, who represents Illinois' 14th Congressional District, denied that characterization. She said the agency is refusing to accept responsibility for policies that left the door open for the five child deaths to occur.

The comments came during a House budget hearing on the Homeland Security Committee. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan appeared to ask for more funds to address a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. That influx resulted in the separation of more than 2,500 children under a "zero-tolerance" policy enacted by President Donald Trump's administration. Five children have since died while in the agency's custody, including two deaths since the end of the zero-tolerance policy.

In an exchange with McAleenan, Underwood said the zero-tolerance policy, poor access to medical care and processes that force border patrol officers into child care roles are responsible for the deaths of those children.

"The evidence is clear that this is intentional," Underwood said to McAleenan. "It's a policy choice made on purpose by this administration, and it's cruel and inhumane."

Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican representative from Alabama, interpreted the remarks as Underwood saying McAleenan and the agency "intentionally murders children." He succeeded in a 9-7 vote in having Underwood's statement stricken from the official hearing record.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Underwood said Rogers' interpretation was "a gross mischaracterization of my comments."

Underwood said a hearing with former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resulted in promises of detailed analyses of what caused the deaths of children who were already in U.S. custody at that time. She said there were pledges to make policy changes to ensure no more deaths occurred.

"Now there's been two deaths in the last week since (McAleenan) has been on board," Underwood said. "He described it as purely a resource issue. They were out of money. I find that to not be a forthcoming response. There are policies that have been put in place that contributed to the ongoing medical conditions, lack of availability of treatment and the way (migrants) are handled before they are able to access medical providers. That goes beyond a resource issue. Inherent in a policy choice is that it is intentional."

Underwood said she's pleased zero tolerance ended. However, not all children separated while the policy was in place are reunited with family. Medical studies acknowledged by McAleenan during the hearing say there are short- and long-term medical consequences to that separation.

"If the Trump administration had a policy that said no individual in federal custody would experience harm or trauma, that would be a policy choice," Underwood said. "They do not have that kind of policy. They do not have that kind of attitude toward this situation. This administration has made an intentional policy choice that left open the possibility that migrant children could die within U.S. custody."