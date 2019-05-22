Maple Park woman charged with 5th DUI

A Maple Park woman has been charged with her fifth DUI after a traffic stop earlier this year in Batavia.

Krysta R. Vancleve, 52, of the 200 block of West DeKalb Drive, recently was indicted by a Kane County grand jury on the felony charge that carries a minimum of four years in prison and top punishment of 15 years behind bars.

According to Kane County court records, Vancleve was pulled over at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 2 on the 100 block of South Randall Road in Batavia after police received a call of an erratic driver.

Vancleve, according to the officer's report, smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in her 2005 Toyota Corolla, authorities said. In addition to the DUI, she was cited for no valid driver's license, open alcohol, no insurance and failure to notify the Secretary of State's Office of an address change, records show.

Information about her previous four DUI arrests was not immediately available. A message left with her defense attorney, Dominick Dolci, was not immediately returned.

State's Attorney Joe McMahon has said his office will continue to probe a defendant's criminal history in DUI cases to see if there have been previous offenses and if upgraded charges are warranted. A grand jury last week issued several indictments for defendants arrested in previous months or in 2018 for multiple DUI arrests.

Vancleve is free on bond and next due in court June 6.

According to court records, Vancleve was charged in June 2014 with aggravated assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner's Identification card.

She was accused of pointing a loaded 12-gauge shotgun at the torso of a police officer, placing him in "reasonable apprehension" of a battery, court records show.

Vancleve pleaded guilty, entered rehab and was sentenced to a year of court supervision, which expired in April 2017, records show.