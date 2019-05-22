District 62 hires Algonquin Middle School assistant principal

hello

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has chosen an assistant principal for Algonquin Middle School.

The school board Monday approved hiring Panagiota "Patty" Tzortzis for the job, officials announced this week.

Tzortzis is currently the assistant principal at London Middle School in Wheeling Township Elementary District 21. Before that, she was the coordinator of instructional technology and a Spanish teacher in Evanston/Skokie School District 65. She also taught Spanish at Deerfield High School and spent a year teaching in Mexico.

"Her experience as a middle school assistant principal is an asset as we continue to focus on supporting our students and ensuring a strong academic environment here at Algonquin Middle School," Algonquin Middle School Principal Julie Fogarty said in a news release.