 
Transportation

State trooper says 'we have to educate the public' on Scott's Law

 
By Lindsey Salvatelli
Capitol News Illinois
lsalvatelli@capitolnewsillinois.com
Updated 5/21/2019 3:31 PM
hello
  • Pallbearers carry the casket of Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert during his funeral in January at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Lambert was struck and killed by a vehicle after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on the Tri-State Tollway near Northbrook.

      Pallbearers carry the casket of Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert during his funeral in January at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Lambert was struck and killed by a vehicle after he stopped to assist people involved in a three-car crash on the Tri-State Tollway near Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois State Police Lt. Col. David Byrd was the on-call supervisor the night Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen was struck and killed while assisting at a crash scene in 2000.

In the nearly two decades since, Byrd said, poor driving hasn't diminished.

"Nineteen years later, it's come full circle for me," Byrd said. "We're still dealing with the same situation that occurred that night."

Byrd testified Monday evening on a recent House amendment made to Senate Bill 1862, which would create the Scott's Law Fund. According to the bill, the fund would be used to produce materials related to educating drivers "on approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles."

He said it's been a difficult year for the Illinois State Police, which has had to deal with the deaths of Troopers Brooke Jones-Story, Jerry Ellis and Chris Lambert in the first five months.

"And this is more of a situation where we have to educate the public," Byrd said. "And we're trying to change driving behavior. That's what we want to do."

Two of the three troopers died in crashes where there was a violation of Scott's Law, named after Gillen and sometimes referred to as the "move-over law." It requires a motorist to slow down while passing stationary vehicles with flashing lights and, if safe, to change lanes.

The increased focus on Scott's Law this year has lawmakers pushing for steeper penalties.

A current violation could result in a fine of $100 to $10,000. If the legislature passes the bill, first-time violators on roadways within state police jurisdiction would pay $250 to $10,000, which would go to the Scott's Law Fund. A second violation would lead to a fine between $750 and $10,000. A $250 assessment fee would be added to each fine.

The measure dictates the money collected be used to educate drivers on how to comply with Scott's Law.

The bill's House sponsor, Democratic Rep. Marcus Evans, of Chicago, said drivers aren't being "vigilant" when it comes to approaching first responders on roadways. But he said enforcement alone won't usher in the change that's being sought.

"From my understanding, it's not just fine more; we need to educate drivers to eliminate these tragedies," Evans said.

Byrd said changing driving behaviors can be accomplished over time through educating the public and enforcing Scott's Law.

"Believe me, Illinois State Police would prefer to be spending their time working on some more serious crimes," Byrd said. "But until we change that behavior, this has to be put to the forefront."

Related Coverage
Related Article
Pritzker, legislators promote strengthening of Move Over Law
 
Lake County police memorial especially poignant, heartbreaking this year
Related Article
Lake County police memorial especially poignant, heartbreaking this year
 
Related Article
Name of Illinois trooper killed in crash added to memorial
 
State trooper dies after being hit during traffic stop -- second death, 15th crash this year
Related Article
State trooper dies after being hit during traffic stop -- second death, 15th crash this year
 
14 in 11 weeks: More Illinois troopers hit on the road already this year than in all of 2018
Related Article
14 in 11 weeks: More Illinois troopers hit on the road already this year than in all of 2018
 
Hundreds of mourners, fellow officers pay respects to trooper killed on I-294
Related Article
Hundreds of mourners, fellow officers pay respects to trooper killed on I-294
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 