Jail, probation for Elgin teen who used dating app to set up iPhone robbery

A 19-year-old from Elgin accused using a dating app to lure a man to a meeting and stealing his iPhone has been sentenced to jail time, probation and community service.

Steven L. Ward Jr., of the 200 block of North Crystal Street, was charged with aggravated robbery after a Jan. 8 incident in which police said he used a dating app to set up a meeting, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

When the victim showed up, Ward pulled out a BB pistol, threatened the man and robbed him of his iPhone, prosecutors said.

The felony charge carried a punishment ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.

In mid-April, Ward entered a "cold," or "blind," plea in which a defendant admits guilt and leaves the sentence in the hands of a judge instead of coming to an agreement with prosecutors beforehand.

Kane County Judge David Kliment on Friday sentenced Ward to 180 days in jail, four years of probation and 300 hours of community service, according to court records. Under the plea agreement, Ward also must pay $3,090 in court fines and fees.

Ward was eligible to have his jail term cut in half to 90 days for good behavior. He had been held at the Kane County jail for 125 days on $50,000 bail, so he was released from custody.

If he violates his probation, he could be resentenced to jail or prison.