Construction worker pinned by excavator in downtown Algonquin

A construction worker was severely injured Tuesday morning when he was hit by an excavator in downtown Algonquin, fire officials said.

The man had been working on a bridge just south of the Main Street and Algonquin Road intersection when he was pinned between the equipment and a concrete Jersey barrier, said Battalion Chief John Greene of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Crews responded about 8:30 a.m. to the closed construction zone and found the worker had been freed, Greene said.

The worker suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where a Flight for Life helicopter picked him up and flew him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Additional information about the man's identity and condition was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.