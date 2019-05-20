Why more roundabouts coming to Kane County

In coming years, Kane County drivers will see more roundabouts that officials say improve safety, cost less to maintain than traffic signals, and are better for air quality with fewer vehicles idling.

The $3.4 million construction of a roundabout at Route 47 and Plato Road in Plato Township was slated to start Monday but was delayed by recent rains, said Guy Tridgell, spokesman Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction of Route 47. Tree removal and utility relocation have started but it's not clear when construction will begin, he said. The project is expected to finish by October.

Jennifer O'Connell, senior project manager for Kane County's department of transportation, said the county endorses the project.

The county is designing roundabouts at Keslinger and Bunker roads, west of Geneva, and as part of the realignment of Bliss Road and Fabyan Parkway at Main Street, west of Batavia, both slated for construction likely starting in 2021, O'Connell said. A third roundabout is planned at Burlington and Bolcum Roads in Campton Hills, but no construction start date has been determined, she said.

A roundabout that opened in fall 2017 at Route 47 and Burlington Road "was a complete success," O'Connell said. "Crashes have been reduced, delays has been reduced," she said. "It's proven to be safer."

Campton Hills police reported that the roundabout also improved safety at the intersection just to the north, at Route 47 and McDonald Road, with fewer crashes and lower speeds, O'Connell said.

IDOT held public meetings in 2013 and 2015 to discuss improvements at the intersection of Route 47 and Plato Road, including options such as a traffic light and a four-way stop sign. Building a roundabout is expected to reduce crashes and crash-related injuries, Tridgell said.

According to Kane County sheriff's data, there have been 49 crashes at that intersection, seven causing injury, since 2010. Seven crashes took place last year and four so far this year.

"In general, when compared to signalized intersections, a roundabout at this location is expected to reduce vehicle stops by 56%, reduce traffic delay by 89%, reduce fuel consumption by 30% and move 30% to 50% more traffic through the intersection," Tridgell said.

The roundabout also will allow safe U-turns for large trucks, including fire engines, farming equipment and emergency vehicles, he said.

O'Connell said she believes drivers are getting used to roundabouts, which require yielding to vehicles traveling within the circle. "We do know it takes practice," she said.