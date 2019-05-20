 
Lake County

Suspect charged with murder in Round Lake Beach woman's death

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 5/20/2019 4:58 PM
  • Alonzo Campos Jr.

A 20-year-old Round Lake-area man has been charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Mariana Castro-Tellez last week in Round Lake Beach, the Lake County sheriff's office said Monday.

Round Lake Beach police were called to house on the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive early Friday for a report of shots fired.

Castro-Tellez was discovered dead in the house at 4:41 a.m. Friday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Monday.

Alonzo Campos Jr., of the 24500 block of West Passavant Avenue in unincorporated Lake County, was arrested the same day, the sheriff's office said its news release.

Campos entered the home armed with a BB gun and, after Castro-Tellez confronted him, shot the victim several times with the BB gun and then stabbed her with a knife, according to the news release.

A family member of Castro-Tellez heard the shots and called police. Campos, who authorities say fled to his home after the killing, is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

• Daily Herald corresondent Henry Redman contributed to this report.

