Inverness boy remains hospitalized as investigation into hit-and-run continues

hello

A 13-year-old Inverness boy severely injured in a weekend hit-and-run, then dropped off at his home by an unknown person remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The boy suffered broken bones and a head injury in the crash, which occurred between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday on Route 59, south of Route 22, in Cuba Township, said Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

A hospital spokeswoman, citing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prohibitions, referred questions about him to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and investigators are working to determine if the person who dropped off the teen at home was the hit-and-run offender or a good Samaritan, Covelli said.

Authorities believe the boy sneaked out of his home in the 1100 block of Glencrest Drive and rode his bike to a friend's home in Lake Barrington. He left his friend about 3 a.m. and was struck by a vehicle on the ride home, Covelli said. His parents later awoke, discovered their injured son and called 911.

Investigators located the crash site, the damaged bicycle and pieces of the vehicle, Covelli said. They're asking residents in the boy's neighborhood who have surveillance cameras to review the footage for video that may help the investigation and turn it into sheriff's police, Covelli said.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.