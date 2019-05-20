'Get ready because reform is here': Lightfoot promises limit power alderman have in wards

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, right, kisses her spouse Amy Eshleman as outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel looks on Monday during her inauguration ceremony. Associated PRess

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, right, is joined on stage with her spouse Amy Eshleman, left, and her daughter, Vivian, Monday during her inauguration ceremony. Associated PRess

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot blows a kiss to her mother Monday during her inauguration ceremony in Chicago. Associated PRess

Lori Lightfoot says one of her first actions as Chicago mayor will be to sign an executive order limiting the powers aldermen have in their wards.

Lightfoot joked Monday during her inaugural address that "putting Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence may seem a little strange." But she says she was elected on the promise of change and she plans to deliver.

Lightfoot told those at the ceremony to "Get ready because reform is here."

Lightfoot says the new executive order will end aldermen's "unilateral unchecked control" over their wards. She says, "aldermen will have a voice, but not a veto" and that the "requirement that people must give more to access basic city services must end."

Lightfoot also addressed the city's violence problems in her inaugural speech, announcing the creation of a Mayor's Office of Public Safety as part of her strategy.

Lightfoot said Monday morning after she took the oath of office that she has "no higher calling" than restoring safety and peace in Chicago's neighborhoods. She punctuated this by saying "Enough of the shooting. Enough of the guns. Enough of the violence."

Lightfoot says public safety "must not be a commodity that is only available to the wealthy."

She says her plan includes mobilizing the entire city to fight violence.

Chicago police report 561 homicides in the city last year. That's 100 fewer than in 2017 but more than the number of homicides in New York and Los Angeles combined.