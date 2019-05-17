Woman found dead inside Round Lake Beach house

Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old Round Lake Beach woman who was found in her house early Friday.

Officers were sent to the house on the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive about 4:40 a.m. after someone called 911 from inside the house and reported shots had been fired, said Sgt. Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The woman's body was found inside.

Her name was not released.

Police characterized the woman's death as suspicious based on the circumstances and the preliminary investigation. Covelli wouldn't say if the woman was shot or if a weapon was found.

"Task force investigators and Round Lake Beach police are working to determine if shots were actually fired," Covelli said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon. Police are working to identify a suspect, Covelli said.

An autopsy was to be conducted Friday by the Lake County coroner's office.

Anyone with information can call Round Lake Beach police at (847) 270-9111 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.