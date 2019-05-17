Sheriff: Maple Park man tried to run over deputy in DUI chase

A 63-year-old Maple Park man is accused of leading Kane County authorities on a drunken chase into a construction zone and nearly running over a sheriff's deputy.

Jack E. Dolder, of the 49W900 block of Beith Road, is charged with aggravated assault of an officer with a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident of an unattended vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign, improper lane use, resisting arrest and transportation of open alcohol, according to Kane County court records.

The charges stem from an incident that Undersheriff Pat Gengler said began at 9 p.m. Thursday with a report of a crash on McGough Road near Middleton Road in Burlington Township in which a Ford Mustang struck a street sign and left the area without stopping.

A caller told authorities the Mustang was in a parking lot off Route 64 near Peplow Road in Virgil. A deputy was trying to speak to Dolder, who was the driver, when Dolder quickly backed up the car and nearly struck the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy tried to stop Dolder, but he refused to pull over and sped up, forcing the deputy to end the pursuit, Gengler said. The deputy eventually found Dolder's car in the area, but Dolder again refused to stop and entered a construction zone on Middleton near Peplow and stopped there, Gengler said.

Dolder refused to get out of the vehicle, Gengler said, and deputies had use a Taser on him.

Dolder is being held on $75,000 bail, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

If convicted, he faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to five years in prison. He is next due in court May 31.

According to Kane County court records, Dolder was charged in August 2008 with two counts each of threatening a public official, a felony, and aggravated assault of a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty to one of the felony counts, which carried a top sentence of five years in prison, and was sentenced to two years of probation, which he successfully completed, records show. Prosecutors dismissed other, less severe charges.