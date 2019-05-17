DuPage Children's Museum staying put in Naperville's 5th Ave. redevelopment site

DuPage Children's Museum officials intend to keep the Naperville landmark on a city-owned site that falls within 13 acres targeted for redevelopment, answering one of the major questions around the massive 5th Avenue project near the Metra train station.

A working group of city and museum officials has spent more than six months studying whether the institution should remain at the colorful 301 N. Washington St. building or move to make way for commuter parking or another use as part of efforts to redevelop 5th Avenue area.

The city and museum announced Friday that officials have decided to have the museum stay put, meaning developers will have to integrate the 48,000-square-foot facility into plans to add nearly 400 apartments, condos, brownstones and a mix of office, retail and flexible space to the 5th Avenue district.

"Ultimately, none of the locations presented a viable solution for DCM's relocation; as such, it is anticipated that DCM will remain a vital component of the 5th Avenue redevelopment project," the joint statement read. "No additional locations are currently being evaluated, and there are no active efforts to pursue additional potential locations."

The statement did not explain why the alternative locations -- including the East Ogden corridor -- weren't viable. The group included Mayor Steve Chirico, Councilwoman Patty Gustin and City Manager Doug Krieger as well as museum staff and board members.

"For more than six months, the working group collaborated with the goal of ensuring that DCM, a major cultural attraction for the Western suburbs, continues to thrive as a community asset in Naperville," the statement read. "Guided by financial sustainability and mutually beneficial outcomes, these partners investigated the viability of DCM's relocation within the Naperville community, navigating a complex decision-making environment of financial, legal and logistical considerations that had to be carefully assessed."

Museum leaders said they remain open to working with the city, developers and others to "explore the best potential growth options."

The museum opened at it current site in 2001 and has a lease with the city until 2031.