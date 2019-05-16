 
News

Wrong-way crash in Naperville leaves one dead, two seriously injured

 
By Henry Redman
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/16/2019 5:39 PM
hello

One person died and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash caused by a wrong-way driver at Washington Street and Naper Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Naperville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

The two cars involved were a 2006 Hyundai driven by a 64-year-old Bolingbrook woman and a 2015 Nissan driven by a 61-year-old Lisle man with a 59-year-old passenger, the release said.

The initial investigation shows a 64-year-old Bolingbrook woman in a 2006 Hyundai was driving north in the southbound lanes of Naper Boulevard when she hit a 2015 Nissan driven by a 61-year-old Lisle man with a 59-year-old passenger, police said.

Authorities did not indicate which person died.

After the crash, a portion of the intersection was closed and rerouted until 12:38 p.m.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 