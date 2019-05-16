Wrong-way crash in Naperville leaves one dead, two seriously injured

One person died and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash caused by a wrong-way driver at Washington Street and Naper Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Naperville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

The initial investigation shows a 64-year-old Bolingbrook woman in a 2006 Hyundai was driving north in the southbound lanes of Naper Boulevard when she hit a 2015 Nissan driven by a 61-year-old Lisle man with a 59-year-old passenger, police said.

Authorities did not indicate which person died.

After the crash, a portion of the intersection was closed and rerouted until 12:38 p.m.