Storms, hail possible this evening. Here's what you need to know.

There's a chance for severe thunderstorms in the suburbs this evening, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Most of these storms are likely to hit the area late this afternoon and into the evening.

Some of these storms could have high winds and hail. There is a risk of flooding in areas where the storms hit for several hours.

The suburbs could also see some scattered showers during the day, with a few storms possible.

The forecast for the rest of week includes a chance of storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.