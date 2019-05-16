Rally calls for state to do more for those with disabilities

Grant Morgan/Capitol NewsNaperville resident Bob Peterson says he would not have been able to rally Thursday at the state Capitol if he had been forced to live in an institution.

SPRINGFIELD -- DeKalb County resident Tony Stahl said he waited five years for the state to put his disabled daughter, Allison, in the selection process that would allow her to live in a community setting. It took an extra three years before that home was found, he said.

After that long wait, Allison is living and paying rent with two roommates in Sycamore, where she also works at Walmart, ushers at a church and dances at a studio, he said.

Only the community home, rather than a state institution, could "fully address her personal care, medical, and community living needs," her father said.

Nearly 300 other advocates and people with disabilities came to the Capitol on Thursday to say something similar.

"By segregating people, by limiting access to services and supports necessary for participation, Illinois' communities are missing out on the benefits and contributions of people with disabilities," said Meg Cooch, executive director of The Arc of Illinois, a Chicago-based advocacy group.

Cooch said Illinois is second only to Texas in the number of disabled people it puts into institutions. She said the average annual cost to house someone in an institution -- $280,000 -- is far greater than the $34,000 average yearly cost to help them live in communities instead.

Cooch and representatives from the Going Home Coalition held a news conference to urge lawmakers to provide more funding for community-based living for people with disabilities. Among other things, they argued that the $107 million that Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed to give to the Department of Human Services to help the agency comply with the new minimum wage law is not enough.

Cooch said the average caregiver for people with disabilities is paid $10 to $11 per hour by the state. While the caregiving role "is not a minimum wage job" in the first place, she said, the additional money proposed is still insufficient.

"This is a job that means the difference between independence and non-independence" for people with disabilities, Cooch said. "That money is not enough. We need more from legislators."

Bob Peterson, a disabled self-advocate from Naperville, said the shortage of caregivers makes it more difficult to get people into communities where they can be active and engaged.

"We wouldn't be here if we lived in an institution," he said.

The state operates seven institutions for people with disabilities. In recent years, The Arc of Illinois has called for the closing of six of those facilities so their occupants can move into community settings.