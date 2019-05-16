7-year-old Lexi, injured by a hit-and-run driver, is out of the hospital

"We're so happy to report that our sweet Lexi from the Valley View hit and run is back home, already!" Sheriff Ron Hain announced about Lexi Hanson in a Facebook photo post. Courtesy of Kane County sheriff's office

Lexi Hanson, the 7-year-old girl injured by a hit-and-run driver in St. Charles Township on Mother's Day, is out of the hospital, the Kane County sheriff's office said Thursday.

"We're so happy to report that our sweet Lexi from the Valley View hit and run is back home, already!" a Facebook photo post said.

The photo showed Lexi, of Kane County, posing with Sheriff Ron Hain. Both are flashing a peace sign with their hands, while Lexi also holds up her other hand with two fingers taped together. A small cut also appears on Lexi's nose.

Lexi's aunt, Jenny Ostrowski, posted on the family's GoFundMe petition Wednesday that Lexi was progressing very well but still has some healing to do.

"This girl's a rockstar! After getting her chest tube and IV out yesterday her progression has amazed us," Ostrowski wrote. "She's up walking around on her own, eating, and laughing best of all! She has lots of healing to do at home with two broken ribs, her lungs are still healing, bumps and bruises, and we're following up at their concussion clinic as an outpatient.

"All in all, we are so so blessed and grateful. Thank you again for all the prayers and well wishes, this is what miracles are made of."

Ostrowski's post is accompanied by a picture of Lexi appearing in the back seat of a vehicle flashing the "OK" sign while surrounded by balloons and stuffed animals.

A Kane County judge set bail at $500,000 Tuesday for 42-year-old Brian Quartuccio of the St. Charles area, who is charged with the hit-and-run that critically injured the girl. Quartuccio is accused of injuring Lexi Hanson Sunday afternoon as she rode her bicycle in an unincorporated area near St. Charles.

A black Dodge pickup truck was found a few blocks from the crash scene near Geneva and Courier avenues, and Quartuccio is accused of running off, according to authorities. Lexi was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Quartuccio's driving record shows three DUI convictions from offenses in 2004 and 2012 in DuPage County and one in 2007 in Kane County. He also was on probation for felony driving while license revoked in Kane and DuPage counties. He surrendered to authorities Monday.

Lexi's family launched a GoFundMe petition to raise money for the second-grader's medical expenses.