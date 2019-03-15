Who you'll be able to see at Spring Awakening music fest in Hoffman Estates

hello

The Spring Awakening Festival, featuring the biggest name in electronic dance music, announced it's full lineup Friday for June weekend concerts in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of React Presents, 2018

More than 60 different musicians and electronic dance music DJs are slated to play the seventh annual Spring Awakening Music Festival being held June 7 to 9 at Poplar Creek, next to the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Dubbed the "Midwest's largest all-electronic music festival," notable acts announced Friday include Zomboy, Galantis and Yellow Claw. In addition to music, the festival will feature art installations, carnival rides and more.

The festival originated in Chicago in 2012 with the first four shows at Soldier Field, then organizers moved it Chicago's South Side for the past three years. That venue is under construction, so organizers sought to move the festival elsewhere and decided on the 27-acre site near Sears Centre because so many attendees are from the suburbs. It's almost three times the size of the previous Chicago venue, organizers noted.

The move was announced earlier this week, along with headliners DJ Snake, Zedd, GRiZ, Illenium, Martin Garrix and Rezz.

Other performers Malaa, Dillon Francis, Flosstradamus B2B 4B, Benny Benassi, Space Jesus, Chris Lake, Shiba San, Liquid Stranger, Claptone, Nora En Pure and more.

Hoffman Estates officials expect 25,000 to 30,000 concertgoers at the three-day event. Parking is available, but shuttle buses will run from Metra stations in Barrington and Elgin.

More details and admission information is available at springawakeningfestival.com. Tickets for general admission to all three days are available for $169 plus taxes and fees. VIP tickets for all three days start at $299 plus taxes and fees. Single day tickets will be available at a later date, organizers said.