One person killed, two injured in Round Lake Park fire

One person was killed and two people were injured in a fire that broke out late Thursday in Round Lake Park, authorities said.

The Grayslake Fire Protection District was called to the structure fire on the 2500 block of Lippizan Lane in the Saddlebrook Farms Subdivision of Round Lake Park at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Crews first on scene found smoke showing from the one-story, single family home.

One victim was trapped inside and killed in the fire, authorities said.

A male neighbor suffered smoke inhalation while trying to rescue an occupant, authorities said.

A second injury was to a female resident who suffered burn injuries, authorities said.

They were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition, authorities said.

The fire was under control by 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Grayslake Fire Protection District, the Lake County Coroners Office and the state fire marshal, authorities said.

The Grayslake Fire Protection District was assisted in its efforts by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, Mundelein Fire Department and the Wauconda Protection District.