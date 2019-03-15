Flyers for white nationalist group found in Lombard

Flyers for a white nationalist group were illegally posted on public property in downtown Lombard but have since been removed by village employees, officials say.

The placement of the material on public property is illegal, officials said in a news release. Village staff members began removing the flyers Thursday morning and will "continue to seek out and remove any additional flyers or signage."

Lombard police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

"Our main goal is the safety and quality of life of all Lombardians and we fully reject the discrimination of any person based on their race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, or any other personal freedom," the news release stated. "Messages of hate and intolerance are an affront to the values and beliefs of our community and will not be tolerated. Unfortunately, over recent months other neighboring communities have experienced similar incidents and postings."

Last August, flyers promoting a white supremacist group appeared in downtown Wheaton. The propaganda for the Texas-based Patriot Front group was found on the anniversary of the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left three people dead.

The Anti-Defamation League describes Patriot Front as "a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them."