Feder: New CBS 2 anchor Brad Edwards says he's still 'just a news guy'

Just because he's been promoted to the top news anchor job at WBBM-Channel 2 doesn't mean Brad Edwards will be off the street. One day after he was named to replace Rob Johnson as 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor alongside Irika Sargent at the CBS-owned station, Edwards said he has no intention of leaving the CBS 2 Investigators unit. Read the interview at robertfeder.com.