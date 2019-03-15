Daily Herald debuts ChicagoSoundCheck.com, a guide to the local music scene

Read more about Drew Polovick and Friday Pilots Club on ChicagoSoundCheck.com. Courtesy of Neal Zeleznak

To Our Readers:

You don't have to go to Chicago to catch an up-and-coming band, and there are more reasons now for city dwellers to visit the suburbs to see their favorite musical acts.

The suburban music scene has borne a number of big-name acts ­-- Smashing Pumpkins, Fall Out Boy, Plain White T's and Smoking Popes among them.

ChicagoSoundCheck.com is a snapshot of the sounds and sights from the music scene blossoming in and around Chicago, a collaborative look into the world of musicians working hard to make their mark.

The new website features stories, columns, playlists, videos, podcast links and a calendar of where and when the acts are playing.

The site is an outgrowth of Brian Shamie's popular Sound Check column, which has appeared in our Time out! entertainment section on Fridays for the past several years.

Brian came up with the concept and the website itself, which is filled with his words and great images from two photographers collaborating with us.

Brian takes you on a tour of the site on Page 20 of today's Time out! But make sure you log on and give it a spin.

Brian and I are interested in what you think. Email us at comments@dailyherald.com.

-- Jim Baumann, Managing Editor