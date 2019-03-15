 
CTA worker stabbed on Roosevelt Red Line platform

 
Posted3/15/2019 10:37 AM
A CTA employee was stabbed at a Red Line station early Friday in the South Loop.

Three people chased a man in his 50s or 60s down the stairs about 2 a.m. into the Roosevelt Red Line station, 1167 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

The man ran behind a 38-year-old CTA employee on the platform, police said. The employee then got into an argument with the suspects that escalated into a "physical altercation."

The male suspect stabbed the employee in his chest and abdomen with a knife, police said. The suspects, two males and a female, then ran away up the stairs.

One of them was described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with dreadlocks and a dark complexion, police said. No descriptions were available for the other two.

Someone drove the injured employee to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery Friday morning, according to police.

