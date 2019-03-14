Woodland students celebrate Pi Day by throwing pies

hello

What's the best way to celebrate Pi Day? With pies, of course -- whipped cream pies to be exact.

Plastic bags, goggles and shower caps were the fashion statement Thursday as Woodland Middle School in Gages Lake school celebrated national Pi day by throwing pies at teachers.

The Greek character pi is used in mathematics as a constant. Pi day celebrated March 14 represents the first three digits of pi, which is 3.14.

The school has been celebrating national pi day for about 10 years, seventh-grade math teacher Kris Frisby said.

A contest was held to see which students could memorize the most digits of pi.

The prize for the 25 students winners? The chance to fire whipped cream pies at eight teachers who lined up in the hallway as volunteer targets.

Students were also given a certificate of achievement for their memorization skills.

To find out more about national pi day, visit www.piday.org