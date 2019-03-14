 
Education

Woodland students celebrate Pi Day by throwing pies

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 3/14/2019 5:26 PM
hello
  • Sixth-grader Allison Jiang, right, fires a pie at Woodland Middle School science teacher Chris Dorst as students who memorized the most digits of Pi won the chance to throw a whipped cream pie at eight teachers.

      Sixth-grader Allison Jiang, right, fires a pie at Woodland Middle School science teacher Chris Dorst as students who memorized the most digits of Pi won the chance to throw a whipped cream pie at eight teachers. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Woodland Middle School physical education teacher Jared DuFault is covered in whipped cream Thursday after being hit during a Pi Day celebration at the Gages Lake school.

      Woodland Middle School physical education teacher Jared DuFault is covered in whipped cream Thursday after being hit during a Pi Day celebration at the Gages Lake school. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Pies are prepped to be tossed at Woodland Middle School teachers by students who memorized the most digits of Pi for a Pi Day celebration Thursday at the Gages Lake school.

      Pies are prepped to be tossed at Woodland Middle School teachers by students who memorized the most digits of Pi for a Pi Day celebration Thursday at the Gages Lake school. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

What's the best way to celebrate Pi Day? With pies, of course -- whipped cream pies to be exact.

Plastic bags, goggles and shower caps were the fashion statement Thursday as Woodland Middle School in Gages Lake school celebrated national Pi day by throwing pies at teachers.

The Greek character pi is used in mathematics as a constant. Pi day celebrated March 14 represents the first three digits of pi, which is 3.14.

The school has been celebrating national pi day for about 10 years, seventh-grade math teacher Kris Frisby said.

A contest was held to see which students could memorize the most digits of pi.

The prize for the 25 students winners? The chance to fire whipped cream pies at eight teachers who lined up in the hallway as volunteer targets.

Students were also given a certificate of achievement for their memorization skills.

To find out more about national pi day, visit www.piday.org

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 