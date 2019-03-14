 
News

Tornado watch for suburbs canceled; Wind advisory remains in effect

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/14/2019 2:34 PM
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch for the suburbs.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. today.

Gusts of 45-55 mph are possible.

Metra's BSNF and Union Pacific lines were experiencing some delays because of high winds in the early afternoon.

