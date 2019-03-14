District 121 teachers, board reach tentative deal to avoid strike

hello

Representatives from the Warren Township High School District 121 teachers union and the school board reached a tentative agreement at 12:30 a.m. Thursday after another daylong negotiation session, virtually ending the chance of a teachers strike.

Over the next few weeks both the union and the school board will have to ratify the new contract.

Superintendent John Ahlgrim said Thursday morning that the new agreement is for five years, but he said the rest of the details wouldn't be immediately available to the public.

"We're really happy about it," Ahlgrim said. "Obviously it has taken a long time, but I think it's an agreement that is going to be very good for the district and the teachers."

Representatives from the Warren Township High School Federation of Teachers could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.