District 121 teachers, board reach tentative deal to avoid strike

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 3/14/2019 8:44 AM
  • Warren Township High School Almond Road Campus in Gurnee.

      Warren Township High School Almond Road Campus in Gurnee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018

Representatives from the Warren Township High School District 121 teachers union and the school board reached a tentative agreement at 12:30 a.m. Thursday after another daylong negotiation session, virtually ending the chance of a teachers strike.

Over the next few weeks both the union and the school board will have to ratify the new contract.

Superintendent John Ahlgrim said Thursday morning that the new agreement is for five years, but he said the rest of the details wouldn't be immediately available to the public.

"We're really happy about it," Ahlgrim said. "Obviously it has taken a long time, but I think it's an agreement that is going to be very good for the district and the teachers."

Representatives from the Warren Township High School Federation of Teachers could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.

