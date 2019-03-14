Courtenae Trautmann: Candidate profile

Bio

Name: Courtenae Trautmann

City: Elmhurst

Office sought: School Board Member -- District 205

Age: 51

Family: Tom, married for 18 years, Jack, 7th Grade at Bryan Middle School, Hannah, 4th Grade at Lincoln Elementary School

Occupation: Retired from the FBI in May 2017 after 26 years of federal law enforcement service; currently the NFL Security Representative to the Chicago Bears and Soldier Field

Education: Bachelors degree in Psychology from St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY and a Masters degree in Criminal Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, NY, NY

Civic involvement: Current Board member of Elmhurst Eagles, Current Board member of Elmhurst Lacrosse, Current Coach Elmhurst Airborne, Current President Elect at the PTA Council, Former PTA President at Lincoln Elementary School, Former Board member ENNC (Elmhurst Neighbors and Newcomers Club), Girl Scout Troop Leader

Previous elected offices held: None

Incumbent? If yes, when were you first elected? N/A

Website: www.CountOnCourtenae.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Count-On-Courtenae-2340167572700885/

Twitter:n/a

Issue questions

What are the most important issues facing your district and how do you intend to address them?

After Co-Chairing the Ballot Initiative Committee to pass the 2018 D205 referendum, I feel strongly that our District has an obligation to follow through on all the promises made to our community. The referendum is framed to offer all of our school desperately needed facility upgrades, replacements and improvements. If elected to the School Board, I will strongly and continuously advocate for the much needed changes to our facilities that our schools need. Furthermore, after retiring from the FBI in May 2017, the safety and security of our schools is a priority for me. We have an obligation to our taxpayers to provide a safe and secure environment for our children to learn and our educators to teach. As part of the Bryan Middle School Facilities Committee, we are making decisions now that will impact all of our schools and will set the standard for the safe and secure entrances every school deserves. I will continue to be involved with the process and finding solutions to the issues our district faces now and the future.

How satisfied are you that your school district is adequately preparing students for the next stage in their lives, whether it be from elementary into high school or high school into college or full-time employment? What changes, if any, do you think need to be made?

I am so optimistic about the future of all students graduating from York. I am excited and motivated about all of the curriculum changes that offer every student the opportunity to explore both traditional and non-traditional opportunities that life offers after high school. Programs at York High School like the new Blended Learning Curriculum and the Business Incubator give students the exposure to so much more than generations before them. Even at the middle school level, students are exposed to so many different programs through their Acceleration period that opens their eyes to career paths that they may not have considered beforehand. Not every graduating student at York is going to continue on to a traditional 4 year collegiate program. I'm so proud of our district for recognizing this and exposing our students to so many possibilities to explore different career opportunities, experience real-life problem solving situations, and realize the connection between the core subject area curriculum and how it can be applied to a variety of careers.

What budgetary issues will your district have to confront during the next four years and what measures do you support to address them? If you believe cuts are necessary, be specific about programs and expenses that should be considered for reduction or elimination. On the income side, do you support any tax increases? Be specific.

The implementation of the 2018 referendum will not only bring the challenges of so many facility upgrades, it will also bring the challenge of making sure the District is fiscally responsible with the $168 million dollars the voters overwhelmingly approved. As part of the PTA Council and multiple District committees, I have participated in numerous discussions about the timing of projects associated with the referendum. Through this involvement, I have seen the fiscally responsible planning discussions concerning the timing of issuing bonds and the plans for minimizing impact to our community. This is where I want to focus my efforts. At this time, it would be hard for me to support a measure to increase taxes for our community ... 2/3 of our community said YES to the November 2018 Referendum and the focus should be delivering on those promises.

Are you currently employed by or retired from a school district, if so, which one? Is any member of your direct family -- spouse, child or child-in-law -- employed by the school district where you are seeking a school board seat?

No

As contract talks come up with various school employee groups -- teachers, support staff, etc. -- what posture should the school board take? Do you believe the district should ask for concessions from its employees, expect employee costs to stay about the same as they are now or provide increases in pay or benefits?

I am strong believer in open communication between all of the parts of our district that make us who we are. Every contract that is up for negotiation needs to be addressed and explored on it's own merits and value. There is no sweeping one answer for every contract. I believe that every employee of our district plays a vital role in our success. As a district striving to keep the highest quality educators in our district, we must be willing to offer the most competitive salaries and balance that with remaining fiscally responsible to the tax payers.

If your district had a superintendent or other administrator nearing retirement, would you support a substantial increase in his or her pay to help boost pension benefits? Why or why not?

I would not support a substantial increase in a retiring employee's pay to boost pension benefits. Unfortunately, the state of Illinois has a pretty awful pension crisis. In addition, the state has limits as to how much any district can increase salaries towards the end of a career. Funds that go over the limits are the responsibility of the district and therefore, the taxpayers of the district. I would not be in favor of placing an increased burden on the taxpayers of Illinois by approving an increase.