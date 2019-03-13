Palatine Park District to launch Tri Your Luck Saturday

The Palatine Park District will debut an indoor fitness event called Tri Your Luck at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Foglia Foundation Health and Recreation Center at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.

The event will have a 10-minute swim in the indoor pool, a 20-minute ride on a stationary spin bike and a 15-minute run on the indoor track. Winners will be determined by total distance traveled during the timed sessions.

Tri Your Luck will be open to athletes of all levels. The fee is $35 per person and registration can be completed online at palatineparks.org. There is a limit of 48 participants. Everyone will receive a medal, giveaways and refreshments.

For more information, contact recreation and fitness program coordinator Alison Shariatzadeh at ashariatzadeh@palatineparks.org or call (847) 925-6000, ext. 2763.