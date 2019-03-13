Feder: CBS 2 drops anchors Rob Johnson, Marissa Bailey
Updated 3/13/2019 4:22 PM
hello
Languishing in last place and facing historically low ratings, WBBM-Channel 2 cut evening news anchor Rob Johnson and morning news anchor Marissa Bailey in an overhaul of talent announced today at the CBS-owned station.
"We have made the decision not to renew Marissa Bailey and Rob Johnson's contracts," Derek Dalton, president and general manager of CBS 2, said in a statement. "We thank them for their professionalism and contributions to CBS 2 and we wish them well.
Get the full story, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.