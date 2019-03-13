Feder: CBS 2 drops anchors Rob Johnson, Marissa Bailey

Languishing in last place and facing historically low ratings, WBBM-Channel 2 cut evening news anchor Rob Johnson and morning news anchor Marissa Bailey in an overhaul of talent announced today at the CBS-owned station.

"We have made the decision not to renew Marissa Bailey and Rob Johnson's contracts," Derek Dalton, president and general manager of CBS 2, said in a statement. "We thank them for their professionalism and contributions to CBS 2 and we wish them well.

