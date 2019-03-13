Bartlett woman killed in crash with Blue Line train

hello

A 70-year-old Bartlett woman was killed Tuesday night when her vehicle drove off westbound I-190 near Rosemont and was struck by a CTA Blue Line train. Three people on the train were hospitalized with minor injuries. Courtesy of ABC 7

A 70-year-old Bartlett woman has been identified as the driver killed Tuesday night when her SUV went off I-190 at Mannheim Road in Rosemont and stopped on CTA tracks before being struck by Blue Line train.

Sara Giancola was pronounced dead due to injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police said. Three people on the train, including its conductor, were hospitalized for minor injuries, authorities said.

According to state police, Giancola was driving a 2014 Ford SUV in the far left lane of westbound I-190 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled over down an embankment at Mannheim before coming to a rest partially on the tracks. The front of the SUV was then hit by the oncoming train, police said.

The crash snarled traffic along I-190 for hours, and it was not until 1 a.m. Wednesday that all lanes were reopened.

A total of seven passengers were on the train at time of traffic collision. Two -- Christine E. Eismann, 27, of Oviedo, Florida, and Adjei Faustino, 52, of Chicago -- along with the unnamed conductor were taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, state police said.

The CTA suspended service between the O'Hare and Harlem Avenue stops as crews worked to clear the scene and buses transported stranded travelers. Blue Line trains resumes service in the area about 2:15 a.m., according to the CTA's Twitter account.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office is scheduled later Wednesday.

• Daily Herald staff writers Marni Pyke and Doug T. Graham contributed to this report.