Authorities searching for Grayslake-area man considered endangered

hello

An 84-year-old Lake County man who's considered endangered has been missing since Wednesday morning, authorities say. Thomas Turnbull, who lives near Grayslake, last was seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday leaving an appointment in Park City. He left the appointment on the 400 block of Greenleaf Street driving his 2015 silver Toyota Corolla, which has a license plate number of Y878881.

Turnbull is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical concerns, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. He does not have a cellphone with him. Turnbull is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees Turnbull or his vehicle to call 911.