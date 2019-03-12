Four injured and Blue Line service suspended after crash between car, CTA train

Four people were injured, one critically, on Tuesday night when a car wound up on the Blue Line tracks Tuesday near River Road in Rosemont. Courtesy of ABC 7

Rosemont police Sgt. Joe Balogh said Rosemont firefighters were first on the scene and worked to stabilize the vehicle, which was struck by a Blue Line train. Balogh said Rosemont's first responders were able to free the driver from the car. He said the driver and three train passengers were injured and were rushed to local hospitals.

Balogh said investigators believe that the car was driving west on Interstate 190 just west of River Road before ending up on the rail line.

"We're not exactly sure how the vehicle crossed onto the tracks," Balogh said late Tuesday.

Balogh said he didn't know of any fatalities. He said Rosemont authorities turned the scene and the investigation over to Illinois State Police and the CTA.

The CTA tweeted that service had been suspended between O'Hare and Jefferson Park around 9 p.m. Soon after, CTA shuttle buses began transporting stranded travelers.

