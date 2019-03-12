Finalists named for Lake County judge's post

hello

A federal prosecutor and deputy general counsel for state consumer protection agency are the two finalists for an associate judge's post in Lake County, court officials announced this week.

Assistant U.S., Attorney Bolling W. Haxall, III of Barrington and Libertyville resident Christopher M. Kennedy, of the Office of the Special Deputy Receiver, were chosen from a field of 23 applicants to fill the seat vacated by the March 1 retirement of Associate Judge John J. Scully.

In a recent poll of the Lake County Bar Association, both candidates were highly recommended for the position, officials from the 19th Judicial Circuit said.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts will prepare a ballot containing the finalists' names and mail them to all Lake County circuit judges, who will elect the judge through a secret ballot.