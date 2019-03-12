Feder: Jennifer Keiper returns to WBBM Newsradio

Jennifer Keiper has rejoined top-rated HYPERLINK "https://wbbm780.radio.com/"WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM as a news anchor and reporter.

The move comes just days after Keiper resigned from Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM as afternoon news anchor and host of the weekly auto show "Drive Chicago." Her replacement has not yet been named.

