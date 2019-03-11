Wisconsin man enters not guilty plea in death of Illinois trooper

Scott Larsen, of Wisconsin, entered a not guilty plea Monday to reckless homicide charges in the Jan. 12 death of Illinois State Police trooper Christopher Lambert on I-294. Paul Williams/Kenosha News

The Wisconsin man who Cook County prosecutors say caused the January accident on I-294 that resulted in the death of an Illinois State Police trooper entered a not guilty plea to reckless homicide charges Monday in Skokie.

Scott Larsen, 61, was charged with reckless homicide of a police officer and with violating Scott's Law. Also known as the "move over" law, it requires drivers to slow down and yield to stopped emergency vehicles. If convicted, Larsen faces up to 14 years in prison.

Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, an Army veteran and the married father of a toddler, was off duty and on his way home to Highland Park at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors say Larsen's Jeep Grand Cherokee struck Lambert after he stopped to assist motorists involved in several crashes that occurred in quick succession beginning at 4:34 p.m. Jan. 12 on I-294 near Willow Road.

Lambert's vehicle was parked near the scene with its emergency system activated, authorities said.

An I-PASS recorded Larsen's speed as 71 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to prosecutors, who say Larsen admitted "vaping" the evening before the crash and had a "cannabinoid" substance in his system at the time.