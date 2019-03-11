Was Preckwinkle complimenting Lightfoot or reminding voters she's a lesbian?

hello

Was Toni Preckwinkle complimenting Lori Lightfoot at last week's debate when she commended her opponent for being open about her sexuality?

Or was she sending a not-so-subtle homophobic message by reminding voters who may not know that Lightfoot is a lesbian?

The Preckwinkle campaign insists that it was a genuine compliment in response to a question about what she admires most about her opponent.

Lightfoot and openly gay state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat, are not so sure.

For all of the progress that the LGBTQ community has made, Lightfoot said there are still "folks who believe in a very conservative doctrine, purportedly originating from the Bible, that condemns anybody who lives a life that is other than a man and a woman together in a marriage sanctified by the Lord."

"If there was a dog whistle that was blown to try to motivate that base and say, 'Oh, by the way, did you know?' that's the thing that would be concerning if that was, in fact, the intent," Lightfoot said Monday after accepting Cassidy's endorsement.

For the full story, click here.